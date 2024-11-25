WARNING! No water Baptism...NO HEAVEN!!! A DEEP DIVE into the Scriptures (7/15/23)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is like my videos of old. In this video we dive deep into the word of God and discover the truth about needing water baptism and what it means to follow Jesus. He was our example. People this is a HARD TRUTH! I do not hold back. People need to hear this. Many are under the spell of deception. Receive this knowledge.