dog fighting dragons out maneuver f-35s, ultimate secret weapon for worldwide regime-change

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jeff Snyder
Oct 13, 2023
Dragon army of AI drones
• 🐉Dragon army of AI drones @custodianfile https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6D1rj9Vg1ko&t=0s
Custodian files
• Military UFO/UAP's flying over Los An... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IODm1jlqdrc&t=0s
Woodbury fire original video
• Its starting to get CLOSE! Massive wi... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ogHl1_IvbIo&t=0s
Mr mbb33 Woodbury fire with zoom and contrast on aerial vehicle
• Mr mbb333: Woodbury Wildfire https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LSuTzIpvDKM&t=0s
Plasma powered Thunderbird source video
• Plasma powered Thunderbirds Source vi... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_ldUGg0R7uA&t=0s
Plasma powered Thunderbird with zoom and contrast on aerial vehicle
• Plasma powered thunder birds in Pleas... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s0tR0ne4w0Y&t=0s
How cubes and Spheres influence winter fire season
• How celestial cubes & spheres influen... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iJz5W_Jc0X4&t=0s
Stairway in the sky by Joe imbriano with UAP at 9:31
• STEPS IN THE SKY-THE STAIRWAY TO HEAV... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sRX3Y-fdSUA&t=0s
UAP over military base via Joe imbriano -Fullerton informer stairs in the sky video
• UAP over military base with the zoom ... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5sqGaxXwG14&t=0s
ShadowCraft and cloud tenders by deadeye customs
• Shadow Craft - Cloud Tenders - Small ... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fXXp-i0M7Xk&t=0s
Riders on the Storm
• Riders on the storm https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BddP_RVyoyQ&t=0s
Stellar cores? Space force? God's army?
• Stellar cores? space force? Gods army?
Invisible anti-gravity craft part 1
• invisible anti-gravity drones fill th... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tTP4czgr2rw&t=0s
invisible anti-gravity Craft part 2
• invisible anti-gravity drones fill th... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b644yeGt4Vg&t=0s
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9ZKB1fSy0IM