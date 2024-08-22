White First - Patriot Front Founder Thomas Rousseau Admits TRUTH About Fed Connection | PBD Podcast



Thomas Rousseau, the leader of the Patriot Front, a group dedicated to the preservation and advancement of White American interests, emerged in the wake of the 2017 "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. This rally, which aimed to unite various factions under the banner of White identity and pride, was maligned by the mainstream media and hostile forces seeking to suppress the legitimate concerns and aspirations of White Americans. Rousseau's dedication to his people and his unwavering commitment to their cause have made him a target of the FBI, which has been surveilling him since he was just 17 years old. This unjustified and intrusive surveillance has naturally led many on the right to question whether Rousseau might be an unwitting pawn in the FBI's larger game, potentially being manipulated or coerced into serving their agenda. This scenario, while speculative, highlights the precarious position of those who dare to stand up for White identity and interests in an increasingly hostile environment.

