Robert Breaker
August 4, 2023
Missionary Evangelist Robert Breaker talks about how people can be used as weapons, and how the antichrist will use humans as weapons to help bring in his global government.
NOTE: This video was taken down from my YOUTUBE channel, so you know it's good! : )
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v34eezj-weaponized-humanity.html