Son of the Republic
You are an interesting species — an interesting mix.

You’re capable of such beautiful dreams and such horrible nightmares.

You feel so lost, so cut off, so alone, only you’re not.

See, in all our searching, the only thing we’ve found that makes the emptiness bearable is each other.


Contact | 1997

contactjodie fosterdavid morse

