© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2lbhpwc8aa
07.03 Ava on Live From America with Jeremy Herrell
How much information has been stolen from the Chinese Communist Party investment companies that have been able to film their movies live at those military bases worldwide?
中共投资于电影的投资公司，已经能够在全世界的军事基地现场拍摄他们的电影，有多少信息已经被盗了。
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
@jeremyherrell @theeman0924
@mosenglish @moschinese