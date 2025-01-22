BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Welcome To Stargate-NOW THE END BEGINS-JAN 22 2025
Rightly Dividing The Word
Rightly Dividing The Word
105 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
108 views • 7 months ago

On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, Donald Trump last night announced the coming creation of Stargate, an AI company that will be funded and operated by the tech titans that put Trump into power in November. They gave him the open, vocal support he so desperately needed, piled him high with near endless amounts of dollars and crypto, and lo and behold we have the second Trump administration. Welcome to the Technocracy. President Trump announced last night that Stargate will immediately create over 100,000 new jobs, and will work to bring mRNA vaccines to cure cancer to the market. I would imagine that it will be funded in crypto more than dollars, and in fact, just may be crypto’s “coming out party” to the world. In the 5 years we’ve been doing this Podcast, we’ve only had a small handful of times events were so intense we have to do an emergency program, today is that day. TO THE FIGHT!!!


Keywords
biblegodjesuspodcastprophecyend times
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy