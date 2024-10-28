Iran: drone strike against Balochi terrorists hiding near a tree, who participated in an attack that killed 10 members of Iran's security forces in Taftan

The IRGC has released footage of a drone strike from yesterday

The targeted strike was carried out against Balochi terrorists hiding near a tree, who participated in an attack that killed 10 members of Iran's security forces in Taftan.

Adding more:

Al-Mayadeen reports attacks on U.S. forces at the Al-Tanf base, located on the Syrian-Iraqi-Jordanian border, as well as on the U.S. base at the Al-Omar oil field east of Deir ez-Zor, Syria.

