Iran: drone strike against Balochi terrorists hiding near a tree, who participated in an attack that killed 10 members of Iran's security forces in Taftan
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
46 views • 7 months ago

The IRGC has released footage of a drone strike from yesterday

The targeted strike was carried out against Balochi terrorists hiding near a tree, who participated in an attack that killed 10 members of Iran's security forces in Taftan.

Adding more: 

Al-Mayadeen reports attacks on U.S. forces at the Al-Tanf base, located on the Syrian-Iraqi-Jordanian border, as well as on the U.S. base at the Al-Omar oil field east of Deir ez-Zor, Syria.

iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventssyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
