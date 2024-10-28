Iran: drone strike against Balochi terrorists hiding near a tree, who participated in an attack that killed 10 members of Iran's security forces in Taftan

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The IRGC has released footage of a drone strike from yesterday
The targeted strike was carried out against Balochi terrorists hiding near a tree, who participated in an attack that killed 10 members of Iran's security forces in Taftan.
Adding more:
Al-Mayadeen reports attacks on U.S. forces at the Al-Tanf base, located on the Syrian-Iraqi-Jordanian border, as well as on the U.S. base at the Al-Omar oil field east of Deir ez-Zor, Syria.