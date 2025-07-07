BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Stress versus Anxiety, Self-Care Tactics, and Setting Boundaries - Eliza Huie
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
414 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
13 views • 2 months ago


“If you don’t make time for your rest, you will be forced to make time for your exhaustion,” says Eliza Huie. She is the author of multiple books and serves as a biblical counselor. Eliza tackles the hefty topic of stress and anxiety - and how those two things overlap and affect not only our spiritual and emotional well-being, but also our physical health. It’s very important to deal with our stress, Eliza advises, because it impacts every area of our life whether we recognize it or not. In order for us to care for others in a fruitful way, we need to take care of ourselves. Christians must embrace healthy prayer and common sense self-care practices to remain active, engaged, and at peace no matter the circumstances.



TAKEAWAYS


Pay attention to what your physical body is telling you


Stress is contagious - it can rub off on you from other people and vice versa


There are times when it is appropriate and wise to put boundaries within the context of relationships


Stress tends to have a compounding effect over time and if not addressed, can lead to disease and possibly death



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3WgANmo

I’m Stressed book: https://bit.ly/4fJAI3a

Opinion About Stress article: https://bit.ly/4fVODDl


🔗 CONNECT WITH ELIZA HUIE

Website: https://www.elizahuie.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ElizaJaneHuie

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/elizajanehuie

X: https://x.com/ElizaJaneHuie


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

VidAngel (get first month for $1 with code TINA): https://bit.ly/4dpg2vT

Wholesale Direct Metals: https://wholesaledirectmetals.com/

MasterPeace (get discounts with code TINA): https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
christiansemotionaltherapymental healthrestanxietyrelationshipscounselingboundariesself carecounselortina griffincounter culture mom showeliza huie
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy