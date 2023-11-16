BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Bishop Schneider Responds to Archbishop Viganò On Papal Legitimacy
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
51 views • 11/16/2023

John-Henry Westen


Nov 15, 2023


In part 2 of an exclusive interview, LifeSiteNews co-founder John-Henry Westen sits down with Bishop Schneider in Rome to critically examine all of the questions arising from Archbishop Viganò's recent arguments questioning the papal legitimacy of Pope Francis. While Bishop Schneider admits that there are serious concerns regarding Pope Francis' actions, Bishop Schneider contends that there are more profound reasons that abrogate Archbishop Viganò's arguments. Through Bishop Schneider's articulate analysis, this second segment of our two-part interview sheds light on the crisis of the magisterium of the Church and why all of the faithful is obliged to pray for Pope Francis and accept is papal legitimacy.


HELP US FIGHT THE LIES OF THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA AND SPREAD THE TRUTH AROUND THE WORLD: https://give.lifesitenews.com


LOVE LIFESITE? LOVE BEING PRO-LIFE? GET THE FIRST AND ONLY LIMITED EDITION PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUND FROM LIFESITENEWS: https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round


SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/


Connect with us on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3vr4xg-bishop-schneider-responds-to-archbishop-vigan-on-papal-legitimacy.html

Keywords
catholiccrisispope francisprayarchbishopthe churchpapalviganolegitimacymagisteriumjohn-henry westenbishop schneider
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy