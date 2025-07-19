Trump & Epstein 'very, very close' - pedo's gf who claims Trump groped her in front of Epstein

'His bro, his wingman'

Stacey Williams in CNN footage.

Adding:

FBI rush 1k agents to 'flag' mentions of Trump in 100k Epstein records — Senator Durbin cited by Axios. Link: https://www.axios.com/2025/07/18/epstein-documents-trump-fbi-senator

Adding:

Trump seeks court’s approval to unseal Epstein testimony

Following weeks of public attention, President Trump has authorized the Justice Department to request the unsealing of grand jury materials related to Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, according to The New York Times. The move shifts the decision to a federal judge.

The filing was submitted to the U.S. District Court in Manhattan, where Judge Richard Berman previously oversaw Epstein’s case. Trump’s directive comes amid criticism over Attorney General Pam Bondi’s earlier decision to withhold some Epstein-related records while releasing others, such as previously available flight logs.

The DOJ maintains that its review found no “client list” or credible evidence of blackmail. However, the requested grand jury records remain sealed under strict confidentiality laws, and any unsealing process could take months, if approved at all.