Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Bishops REJECT Pope Francis Blessing Document
channel image
High Hopes
3031 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
50 views
Published 2 months ago

Dr. Taylor Marshall


Dec 22, 2021


Get the 2024 Traditional Wall Calendar: https://store.taylormarshall.com/products/2024-calendar


Dr. Marshall’s new book on St Nicholas: https://amzn.to/483pzXV


In a courageous move, an enormous contingent of Catholic bishops have publicly REJECTED the recent “blessing” decree issued this week by Pope Francis and has Prefect for Doctrine Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernández. Dr. Taylor Marshall provides commentary.


Subscribe to this channel for future updates on this topic: http://youtube.com/c/drtaylormarshall?sub_confirmation=1


Dr Taylor Marshall's newest book: Antichrist and Apocalypse is on amazon (https://amzn.to/3ESfDEL) or get an autographed copy at https://www.patreon.com/drtaylormarshall


Dr Marshall's previous book: Infiltration - The Plot to Destroy the Church from Within: https://amzn.to/2ENisHk


Follow Dr Taylor Marshall on Social Media:


🔴 Join my Patreon Patrons: https://www.patreon.com/drtaylormarshall

🔴 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DrTaylorMarshall

🔴 Twitter: https://twitter.com/TaylorRMarshall


Take Dr. Taylor Marshall’s online Catholic courses by signing up as a student at newsaintthomas.com


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ryhlkfHvrpY

Keywords
documentpope francisblessingbishopsrejectgay couplesdr taylor marshall

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket