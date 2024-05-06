💥1100 American Soldiers in Peril in Niger | Matt Gaetx Erupts in Congress

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
'A Total Embarrassment': Matt Gaetz Rails Against Joe Biden's 'Failed' Policies In Niger. During remarks on the House floor, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) slammed President Joe Biden over US strategy in Africa and ongoing negotiations with Niger.
⚡BLINKEN AND BIDEN ARE TOTALLY INCOMPETENT. Call in Rep. Cory Mills to the rescue!