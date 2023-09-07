Russia has succeeded in stalling Ukraine's counteroffensive for yet another day.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russia claims to have succeeded in stalling Ukraine's counteroffensive for yet another day. The Russian defence ministry said that over 660 Ukrainian troops were killed and over 19 attacks repelled in the last 24 hours. It also released a video of OSA missile system protecting Russian positions in South Donetsk by firing missiles at Ukrainian jets and drones