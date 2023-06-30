Episode 405: No Sugar Added

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
See full description at: https://bit.ly/3CU9iXf
This week it is No Sugar Added in three segments. I’m also using this title because we are releasing our FDA approved ‘No Sugar Added’ Pepper Jams. I figure that since we have two dedicated contributors to the program (of which we could use a couple more dedicated donors,) and I sustain all the rest of the cost for producing Sam Adams, I can ask that you consider expanding your culinary experience with our Pepper Jams and other products. Or, you can always donate directly, but enjoying the Pepper Jams is another way of helping to fund this program. See the Link in the References.
There is no other way to consider the decisions of the recent Supreme Court than through the letters of Anti-federalist ‘Brutus.’ Brutus, in Essay XII on 7 February 1788, predicts the conundrum of the court especially the decision regarding South Carolina (Supreme Court Orders Race-Based Redistricting,) when he wrote:
And there is No Sugar Added to his comments from that point on. I will cover more on this in Segment number 1.
Read the rest at: https://bit.ly/3CU9iXf