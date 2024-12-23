After Death Film Details Heaven and Hell Experiences From NDE Survivors - Stephen Gray

Stephen Gray is director and producer for Tonal Films, and the man with the vision behind an incredible film examining life beyond the veil: After Death. The documentary explores the stories and themes that are common among those who have survived clinical death and been revived. What did they see? How did they feel? Are heaven and hell real? Stephen shares his story of how he began exploring the subject of the afterlife following the death of a beloved family member and asking the question - is there more beyond this world? He also analyzes the types of near-death experiences many people have and what they tend to have in common.









TAKEAWAYS





Some people have out-of-body experiences when they are clinically dead





Stephen says he has experienced various horrendous spiritual attacks since exploring and sharing truth on this subject





His film is available to view via streaming on Angel Studios in North America and is prominently playing throughout Europe





The stories of those who have died and come back to life tend to have similar elements









After Death movie and trailer: https://www.angel.com/watch/after-death





