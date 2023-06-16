BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
After Miles Guo was falsely charged and prosecuted, the NFSC has gained more support from members of Congress, American patriots, and people from non-Chinese communities
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
5 views • 06/16/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2jrk5u3218

6/14/2023【Nicole on Winn Tucson Radio】Nicole: After Miles Guo was falsely charged and prosecuted, the NFSC has gained more support from members of Congress, American patriots, and people from non-Chinese communities. It is the cause of taking down the CCP that has united us, since we all know that the CCP is the root cause of all the chaos around the world.

#takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang


6/14/2023【妮可做客Winn Tucson Radio节目】妮可：在郭文贵先生遭到虚假指控并被起诉后，新中国联邦反而获得了更多美国议员、爱国者以及非华裔社区人士的支持。是灭共的事业让我们团结在一起！因为我们都知道，中共是世界所有混乱的根源！

#新中国联邦 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平



