The Remnant Church | WATCH LIVE | 10.05.23 | Pastor Leon Benjamin Teaches On the Book of ACTS & More!!!

******************************************

The Real Remnant Church:

https://TheRealRemnantChurch.com/

Attend www.TheRealRemnantChurch.com Every Thursday Night In Tulsa, Oklahoma at 6:30 PM!!!

Where?

REMNANT CHURCH:

3920 West 91st Street South, Tulsa, OK 74132

804-230-5950

UPDATE #1 - Pastor Steve Cioccolanti | Who Is Yuval Noah Harari? Why Is Yuval Noah Harari Wanting to Rebuild THE TEMPLE? Is Yuval Noah Harari Found In Revelation Chapter 13? What Is the Connection Between Nimrod, Gilgamesh & Yuval Noah Harari? - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v3n7tqv-pastor-steve-cioccolanti-who-is-yuval-noah-harari.html

UPDATE #2 - COVID Shots | "The White House & the Entire COVID Response Team Knew That the COVID Vaccines Were Killing People & Causing Blood-clots, Heart Attacks & Myocarditis. They Knew In Spring of 2021 That These Shots Were Killing People." - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v3n54ev-covid-shots-the-white-house-and-the-entire-covid.html

UPDATE #3 - Yuval Noah Harari | "A.I. Can Basically Eat Up All of Human Culture, Everything That We Have Created, Music, Poetry..It Can Absorb It In a Few Months & Start Spewing Out an Alien Culture...We Are Talking About a Power That Escapes Out Control.” - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v3n4ynm-yuval-noah-harari-a.i.-can-basically-eat-up-all-of-human-culture.html

UPDATE #4 - Jane Goodall | "All These Things We Talk About Wouldn't Be a Problem If There Was a Size of Population That There Was 500 Years Ago. "If I Just Had This Magic Power, I Would Like to Reduce the Number of People On the Planet." - Jane Goodall - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v3meji4-jane-goodall-all-these-things-we-talk-about-wouldnt-be-a.html

UPDATE #5 - The Third Temple | "A World w/ Completely Different Laws Than the Laws We Are Familiar With. The Idea Is That There Would Be This Magical Moment or the Revolution We Will Rebuild the Temple, A Moment of Historical Redemption." - Yuval Harari - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v3lc121-the-third-temple-a-world-w-completely-different-laws-than-the.html