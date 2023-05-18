Tom Renz | Durham, Doing Right Instead of What's Easy

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Justice come down to integrity, we can't fight corruption if our elected officials lack integrity. It's one thing to conduct an investigation and uncover wrongdoing, it's another thing to actually do something about it. I want to see more people standing up when the rubber really hits the road and do what's right. #Durham #ClintonCrimeFamily #Truth #Integrity #GodWins #TheTomRenzShow #RenzRants
**August 25th & 26th - Tickets On Sale for Las Vegas, Nevada!!!
**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All
**You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102