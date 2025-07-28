Tornado gathers strength in South Dakota yesterday

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MENACING tornado gathers strength in South Dakota
National Weather Service says it’s ‘large and extremely dangerous’
Watch driver change his mind once he gets close to the twister.
A dramatic video shared by exclusive FOX Weather Storm Tracker Brandon Copic shows a massive tornado tearing across the landscape in Watertown, South Dakota, on July 27, 2025.