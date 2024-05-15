SARS-CoV2 lab made in 2004.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"They made SARS-CoV2 in the laboratory in 2004. SARS-CoV2. I'm just gonna keep saying it. It's not a Coronavirus it's a retrovirus, part HIV, part XMRV, part SARS.
The viruses we discovered were called XMRVs. Xeno- yeah we’re xenophobic and so are our immune systems!
And you don't inject them, bypassing your innate immune system, your skin, your gut, your nasal pharyngeal cavity.
Don't wear a mask and suffocate your immune system, because that's how you drive an RNA virus through your body."
Dr Judy Mikovits, PhD - at OC Eagle Forum 02/05/2023
Full presentation: https://rumble.com/v2ej0c2-beware-of-vaccine-dangers-and-dr-faucis-deceit-feb-5-2023-oc-ca-presentatio.html