Presentación: Los Fanáticos del Grafeno y sus famosos y nefastos “Informes Cientificos” de Elementos Tóxicos – Entrevista Versión sintetizada y editada
NoLesTenemosMiedo
NoLesTenemosMiedo
34 views • 6 months ago

LOS NEFASTOS "INFORMES CIENTIFICOS" DE LOS 4 FANTASTICOS:


¿QUE ESTA OCURRIENDO CON LOS "AMANTES" DEL GRAFENO Y SU FANATICO CLUB DE AMIGOS?




La Voz Casa Grandes y la FM 99.5 de Mexico presentan:




ENTREVISTA VERSION SINTETIZADA Y EDITADA

https://www.brighteon.com/c1bb07e4-fea6-4f73-abfb-cfebd0c0279d


 B. Hooker, Phd, asesor científico principal de Children's Health Defense ha afirmado que “el Informe de los 55 Elementos Químicos no Declarados es un engaño” y que el mismo “está plagado de errores evidentes”.


https://drive.google.com/file/d/162vXIhiK1jfH5LHRP-nifKOuyThvtcqh/view


Casi idénticas palabras remarcó M. Adams, fundador de Brighteon.com

Ver video en link anterior

Leer transcripción en este link

https://drive.google.com/file/d/19gx5txhRFw6XMiAUdNr8RklSZF9iLy7h/view


El científico P. Campra descalifica el estudio de Diblasi y compañía respecto a la presencia de grafeno en los inóculos COVID:

https://rumble.com/v56vu5n-pablo-campra-descalifica-el-estudio-sangorrin-diblasi.html



ENTREVISTA COMPLETA ORIGINAL


Las peligrosas agendas globalistas supra nacionales puestas al descubierto.

¿Qué está sucediendo, cómo despertamos para poder salir de la trampa y qué podemos realizar al respecto?


Presentación:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Umn9zH5MFNtaBsLcZ47z2ELM9IqHfCgk/view


P. 1

https://www.facebook.com/share/v/1MTrJ7cA6R/


P. 2

https://www.facebook.com/share/v/176DyRhmiE/?mibextid=wwXIfr

Keywords
5gadnspikearngrafenogaston cornu labatsantiago cavigliacampralorena diblasimedicina cuanticamartin monteverdemarcela sangorrindaniel broudytecnologia cuanticajuan garberidavid nonisla voz casas grandes de mexicoalfredo chaconalma vallesgerardo martinezandrez ozolslos cuatro fantasticosnano particulas auto ensamblablesfosforoarturo rodriguez garcia
