Boneface, KENT MCLELLAN AZOV, tells his story. He trolls western media; got cut out of context by RT
Henrik Wallin - All knowledge
Henrik Wallin - All knowledgeCheckmark Icon
157 followers
2
82 views • 09/04/2023

Increased the volume with 10 dB, which makes it easier to listen to on many devices.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HH9qzF7N71E where I expect it to be removed as soon as the censors see it.


https://twitter.com/BoneFaceTheMC

The interview with telegra.ph:

https://telegra.ph/INTERVIEW-WITH-BONEFACE---US-NEO-NAZI-EX-MEMBER-OF-AZOV-BATTALION-11-12


He is highly critical of NATO, EU, many in Ukraine, and of Russia, while he says that Russia got provoced into the war. He says he has never killed civilians.


He has made suboptimal life-choices, but seem to have a better understanding of things than 2 parliaments combined.

Keywords
russiapropagandamediaukrainenatonazismazovbonefacekent mclellan
