Girl was raped at five - Police asked her if she consented - UK

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
When I came forward about my abuse, I remember being asked by a detective from the CSE team whether I had “consented” to sexual activity at any point.
I was five when I was first abused.
And like 96.5% of sex abuse cases, CPS refused to take my abusers to court.
Then, I went on national TV with Mark Steyn to discuss child sexual exploitation in my hometown and the fact that little girls are still being raped and exploited on council estates in Telford today.
The police came banging on my door the next day after searching every address I’d ever lived at.
They tried to demand that I go to the police station for an “interview” and tried to intimidate me into silence because:
“When you go on national TV to discuss grooming gangs, you should expect us to come to you.”
This isn’t a thing of the past. This is the present.
https://x.com/samanthataghoy/status/1874814722085712060?s=46
Politicians and Police involved in this travesty of justice/cover up need to hang!
Source @The Yorkshire Lass
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net