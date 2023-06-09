BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

X22 REPORT Ep. 3089b - Assange On Deck, Communication Blackout, State Secrets, Military Intelligence
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
319 views • 06/09/2023

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3089b - June 8, 2023

Assange On Deck, Communication Blackout, State Secrets, Military Intelligence


 Trump is leading the [DS] down a path that will not be able to escape, everything they are doing to Trump will boomerang on them and people will see the treasonous crimes. Durham didn't report on the DNC hack because Assange will be delivering that information. [JS] is trying to get Trump on the Espionage act, this will be used against the [DS]. Military Intelligence is the key, the people plus Trump are the stone.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.


Protect yourself from data breaches with up to $1 million of coverage

https://www.virtualshield.com/x22

Get 67% OFF this Summer plus FREE for 30 days!

Keywords
recessiondigital currencycentral bankdscbdcx22 financial reportbiden regimeeconomic agenda
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy