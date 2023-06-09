X22 REPORT Ep. 3089b - Assange On Deck, Communication Blackout, State Secrets, Military Intelligence

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3089b - June 8, 2023
Assange On Deck, Communication Blackout, State Secrets, Military Intelligence
Trump is leading the [DS] down a path that will not be able to escape, everything they are doing to Trump will boomerang on them and people will see the treasonous crimes. Durham didn't report on the DNC hack because Assange will be delivering that information. [JS] is trying to get Trump on the Espionage act, this will be used against the [DS]. Military Intelligence is the key, the people plus Trump are the stone.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
Protect yourself from data breaches with up to $1 million of coverage
https://www.virtualshield.com/x22
Get 67% OFF this Summer plus FREE for 30 days!