I Sought The Lord and He Heard and He Answered
This One God
This One God
2 followers
0
17 views • 4 months ago

We all get confused sometimes about the situations that continually go around and around in our lives and never stop. You know it's that neighbor that really pushes your buttons, or the boss, who is controlling and can manipulate you into working another weekend in a row. We seem to have the same problem over and over. It's like watching a "Short" that keeps playing and playing in your head. God uses people in our lives to help us see the truth we need and to do something about it. It's like going into a dark closet searching and searching for that string to pull that turns on the light and finally you get a tight grip, then it pops out of your fingers, and you have to start all over again. On and on it goes, when it stops nobody knows. Except, when we've had our full of "it" that's when we start looking to God for the answers we need.

Keywords
godtruthhelpwhatgrowdarknessprayersanswersto do
