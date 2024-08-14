Deception in the End Times Part 13: Wasted Years

Angels are eternal beings who existed before the creation of Adam and Eve but they cannot see into the future; they only know what has been predicted in the Bible. Satan and his fallen angels gleefully orchestrated the Viking raids into England and Western Europe from 800 to 1100 A.D. that left a trail of death and destruction.

The Vikings killed, plundered, raped and took slaves while the papacy of Rome continued its meddling and the generations living through this time period suffered greatly on earth and also in hell when they found out there was no salvation in the Roman Catholic Church. The light of the Gospel was very dim as the Vikings and their victims died in their sins and left behind all they had accumulated on earth.

It's always healthy to have an eternal perspective when looking at life events, because many times we don't have our thinking lined up with God. There would be a great revival on earth today if we could hear the wailing of the people who perished.

As the time of the Antichrist draws near, we would do well to remember Jesus' words: "The harvest truly is great, but the laborers are few: pray you therefore the Lord of the harvest, that he would send forth laborers into his harvest."

RLJ-1416 -- NOVEMBER 3, 2013

