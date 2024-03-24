Russian Frontline Kamikaze Drones Attack Ukraine

Patrick Lancaster





Mar 21, 2023





Patrick Lancaster on the Ukraine war frontline With Russian special forces Kamikaze and reconnaissance drone Team As They Destroy Ukrainian military positions in continued push in Zaperozia region as Russia takes control of more territory from Ukraine. In this Special Report i go deep into the frontline with the Russian forces "Crimea" Volunteer battalion as their kamikaze and reconnaissance drone Team seek out Ukrainian soldiers to engage and eliminate them. I filmed this special forces team hammer a Ukrainian military frontline position underfire with a fleet of multiple deadly drones.

Available information (and Ukraine forces) seem to confirm Russia's claims of taking new territory from Ukraine almost everyday over the last weeks (since capture of Avdeevka).

Russia said on Wednesday its soldiers were pushing Ukrainian forces back and that Moscow would bolster its military by adding two new armies and 30 new formations by the end of this year.

"Groups of Russian troops continue to squeeze the enemy out of their positions," Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu told senior generals. "The United States and its satellites are extremely concerned about the success of the Russian Armed Forces."

Top White House aide makes secret trip to Ukraine amid U.S. aid impasse and Despite it having been blocked in Washington congress US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan (On visit to Kyiv / Kiev ) reiterated his belief the US House of Representatives will eventually approve additional military aid for Ukraine.

The Russian border region of Belgorod has been heavily under attack by sustained Ukrainian artillery and drone strikes. Closure of schools and colleges amid a major evacuation plan, Russian authorities announced.





My jurnalism is only supported by you my viewers so help meget better donating just 5$ on https://www.buymeacoffee.com/PLnewstoday

My name is Patrick Lancaster and I think you deserve more then what the Western main stream media is willing to show you. I think you need to see information for both sides of the contact line.

Why does the Western mainstream media think the world does not deserve to see reports from both sides of the Ukraine War frontline? Why do they only show you(almost all the time) things that are positive for Ukraine? Why when any English Speaking journalists try and show things in Russian-controlled territory they are attacked and attempted to be smeared by the Western MSM? Think about it!!

I believe You deserve MORE and I will make sure you continue to get it here on this channel!!





We can not cover every story from every place but we can do our best & of course, always bring you reports with full Eng & Rus translations.





#RussiaUkrainewar #Russia #Ukraine

I show what the western media will not show you.





Please support our work by donating just 5$ on https://www.buymeacoffee.com/PLnewstoday

Or via crypto:

XMR: 43mooJfwFkqVoepUW6V9gk79kTTvoUhaqGBRe18ktzW9DH6RTNDybykNhquTYtEk8WjfkjbHf8nUvZ1QbqDAsQmX4Ltxfvk

BTC: bc1q9jche7a0h3kam7tp7rd7qu6m5n606dp54a0c28

ETH: 0xe159d66190E5C51F2a13F49E2b17808f36CC02AD





You can find My reports on Youtube and other social media:





https://www.youtube.com/c/PatrickLancasterNewsToday

https://rumble.com/c/PatrickLancasterNewsToday

https://odysee.com/@PatrickLancasternewstoday

https://twitter.com/PLnewstoday

https://www.tiktok.com/@patricklancasternews

https://www.facebook.com/Plnewstoday

https://t.me/patricklancasternewstoday

https://t.me/PatrickLancaterNewsToday

https://vk.com/patricklancaster





(PLEASE WATCH ALL) ALL my journalism Is done with your support on https://www.buymeacoffee.com/PLnewstoday and comment what you want to see

00:00 Introduction

00:35 Interview with Russian Special forces

02:24 Preparing bombs on drone

04:55 Recon drone takes off

05:09 Ukrainian soldiers

06:29 Kamikaze drone takes off

08:31 Drone explodes on Ukraine trench

12:27 Result of attack from pilot





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sUEJEsSKMeU



