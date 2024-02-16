[Apr 1, 2020] TFR - 179 - Revolutionary Radio with Justin Best: From Marine To Gardening To Survive

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On this show, my guest was Justin Best. First time on the Revolutionary Radio Project, so I thought it best to get to know him first. So, the first half of the show was about his testimony. Then we moved into discussions about following the ways of YHWH and planting your own garden.
website: www.youtube.com/channel/UCOjn0As0xLqpgwyqFdEkmo
http://vhc.ephraimawakening.com
