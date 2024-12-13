Our NEWEST Sponsor

Will Trump Let RFK & Salatin Detoxify School Lunches?

With Zen Honeycutt, founder, Moms Across America, public speaker and author of “Unstoppable: Transforming Sickness and Struggle into Triumph, Empowerment, and a Celebration of Community”

MomsAcrossAmerica.org

FREEDOM HUB – Your-mp.com

There’s a fight still in Congress before adjourning for Trump’s inauguration, over how much pelf to gift rich farmers, in exchange for what kind of welfare food to give to the poor. Also in this “FARM” bill are subsidies to allow any kind of crop poisoning by farmers - as protected in new federal pesticide rules (including a liability shield) that preempt stronger state and local limits - and a long time-corrupt Food Pyramid that in Oct voted to deprioritize chronic disease, the reversing of which made the reason for Trump's nomination of Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. (RFK) to run the nation’s Health bureaucracy.

Farm poisoning hits our kids, angering Moms Across America. Famous investigative journalist Sharyl Attkisson reported over 90% of school lunches are contaminated with the glyphosate pesticide (meant to spur genetic modification of crops - another area where the FARM bill would lessen regulation). Indeed, in her report, over 75% of children’s meals had almost 30 pesticides – including veterinarian drugs injected into farm animals. Clearly, we need to clean up the food we give our kids at school. Worse, Trump’s EPA nominee, Congressman Zeldin, has deflated environmental hopes for pesticide or GMO limits.

For a decade, Zen has led her grassroots army of Moms Across America to demand cleaner foods, including educating farmers not to fall for industry propaganda about the safety or satisfaction of chemical agriculture. The National Health Federation, the lobbying client of Freedom Hub cohost Frohman, has an email everyone should now send to their federal politicians to oppose the FARM bill, for the above reasons as well as other vectors of harm to our livestock and crops. This includes the over-vaccination and coerced deployment of wireless, radiation-emitting antennas throughout rural and wild America.

Despite the questionable EPA nominee mentioned above, Trump has nominated RFK to reverse chronic disease, and rumor has it our Agriculture bureaucracy also will employ Family Farm advocate Joel Salatin. Can we beat an industry too addicted to power and profit and Make America Healthy Again? Ms. Honeycutt will discuss what she feels is needed to do so.