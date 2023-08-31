Tom Renz | Wokism and the Two-Tiered Justice System

What does woke mean? It’s a plague on humanity and is absolutely horrific. The climate monsters, CRT, and the DEI and all this nonsense. How did we get from a point where people were trying to fight against racism and all these things that really do need to be fought to the people who are woke being racist. CRT is racist, it teaches you that you have to look at someone's color first and judge them based on their race, it’s absolutely bigoted.



I found this article in Psychology Today, “The Psychology of “Wokeism.” It’s interesting, the author says he supports woke but doesn’t like wokism. This got me thinking a bit more about the idea of woke and how it’s not understood properly by those who are fighting it. For us to fight it we have to understand it, we can’t fight something we don’t understand. Woke as a concept came from the idea of being aware of unfairness in society. There is unfairness and there always has been. We’ve been told since childhood that life isn’t fair. Recognizing this and being aware of unfairness is not a bad thing, if that’s what being woke is there’s nothing wrong with that.



Much like everything else that the left does, you start out with truth and decency and they destroy it. The idea of understanding and having empathy for issues that we face in society makes sense. That’s a moral thing, it’s a Christian thing, treat others like we want to be treated, we should have empathy and love. Wokeism starts with ideas that are inherently good. The reason it resonates with so many young people is the idea of fairness. Kids want fairness, equity and these are all good things, if that’s what woke stood for that would be great.



Young people tend to be more idealistic and that’s why wokism peaks in the early 20’s and then when you get older you realize how stupid it is. Wokism peaks when you are willing to actually sacrifice for the greater good, a lot of these young people are willing to sacrifice for what they believe is the greater good but they’ve been misled. They don’t realize that the greater good is equal opportunity and where someone can rise from the bottom, to the middle, to the top and everyone is treated equally. NOT based on their race. They’ve tricked these kids into thinking that if you don’t have an equal outcome then it’s not fair. That’s not true. Equal opportunity means that everyone starts from the same starting line and if you work hard and smart you’re going to end up at the finish line. If you choose to not work hard and make a bunch of stupid decisions, that’s life.



