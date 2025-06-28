How Israel Controls American Opinion

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The neocons (most of them Jewish, many of them Jewish ‘dual nationals‘, and all of them ardent Zionists) are openly loyal to Israel and their hawkish foreign policy reflects it. Neocon foreign policy is barely distinguishable from Israeli foreign policy, because that’s basically what it is.
https://crimesofzion.wordpress.com/category/aipac/
U.S. politicians, under the thrall of the evil Jewish war lobby, are the biggest threat to world peace in all of human history...
https://democraticnationusa.blogspot.com/2011/11/us-politicians-under-thrall-of-evil.html
In the face of mounting criticism in recent decades, the Israel lobby has become increasingly aggressive, resorting to disinformation, lawfare, character assassination, attacks on freedom of speech and cynical efforts to equate criticism of Israel with anti-Semitism.
“The Israel lobby is one of the most powerful and pervasive special interest groups in the United States. It consists of a multitude of powerful institutions and individuals that work to influence Congress, the president, academia, the media, religious institutions, and American public opinion on behalf of Israel.”
- Alison Weir
The Israel Lobby: What Everyone Needs to Know
https://www.wrmea.org/2021-june-july/the-israel-lobby-what-everyone-needs-to-know.html
The Israeli Lobby - A Danger to the World
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fCsNe28A2B2v/
US Congressman Paul Findley Exposes Israel's Lobby
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rvEeAMYIk0Am/
How the Israel Lobby Got its Start
https://consortiumnews.com/2019/03/26/how-the-israel-lobby-got-its-start/
