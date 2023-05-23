Ukraine Update May 23, 2023

⚡️ SITREP

💥 Last night, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation launched a group strike by high-precision long-range air-based weapons against facilities of the Dnepr airfield.

◽️ The purpose of the strike has been achieved. All the assigned targets have been destroyed.

◽️ As a result of the strike, hangars with weapons and ammunition, aviation equipment, as well as a technical missile preparation position were hit.

◽️ In Kupyansk direction, aviation, artillery, and troops of the Zapad Group of Forces have engaged the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) close to Dvurechnaya, Masyutovka, Sinkovka, Kotlyarovka, and Krakhmalnoye (Kharkov region).

◽️ In addition, actions of three sabotage and reconnaissance groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were thwarted near Timkovka, Ivanovka, and Kislovka (Kharkov region).

◽️ Up to 50 Ukrainian servicemen, two motor vehicles, and one D-30 howitzer have been neutralized during the day.

◽️ An ammunition depot of the 103rd Territorial Defense Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has been eliminated close to Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

◽️ In Krasny Liman direction, Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, artillery, and heavy flamethrower systems of the Tsentr Group of Forces engaged the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Nevskoye, Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic), and Grigorovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️ Up to 55 Ukrainian troops, two armored fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, one Msta-B and D-30 howitzer were destroyed.

💥 In Donetsk direction, the Yug Group of Forces, aviation, and artillery have eliminated up to 270 Ukrainian troops, four armoured fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, and one D-20 and two D-30 howitzers.

💥 In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, aviation and artillery of the Vostok Group of Forces inflicted a fire damage on AFU units close Shevchenko (Donetsk People's Republic), and Marfopol, Malaya Tokmachka, and Nesteryanka (Zaporozhye region).

◽️ One sabotage and reconnaissance group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has been disabled close to Novodonetskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️ More 150 Ukrainian servicemen, two pick-up trucks, and two D-30 howitzers have been neutralized during the day.

◽️ Moreover, an ammunition depot of the 65th Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was destroyed close to Orekhov (Zaporozhye region).

💥 In Kherson direction, the fire damage has neutralized over 20 Ukrainian servicemen, four motor vehicles, one Giatsint-B gun, and a Msta-B howitzer during the day.

◽️ In addition, an ammunition depot of the 123rd Territorial Defense Brigade was destroyed near Stanislav (Kherson region).

💥 Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, and artillery of the Russian Group of Forces have engaged 98 AFU artillery units, manpower, and hardware in 107 areas during the day.

💥 Air defense facilities have shot down one Mi-8 helicopter of Ukrainian Air Force near Lozovoye in (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️ In addition, five HIMARS multiple rocket launchers have been intercepted.

◽️ In addition, 17 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have been destroyed in the areas of Kremenets, Peski, Aleksandrovka, Veseloye (Donetsk People's Republic), Sladkaya Balka, Marfopol (Zaporozhye region), and Sergeyevka and Lyubimovka (Kherson region).

- Russian Defense Ministry




