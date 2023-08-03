Juliette Engel on Russia & Ukraine: Heads They Win, Tails We Lose...

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Juliette Engel, MD, who headed child-rescue missions in the Soviet Union, and spent time in the towns and villages of Ukraine, explains the content of her upcoming presentation at the Red Pill Expo to be held in Des Moines, Iowa, on 2023 August 12-13. Learn more about the Expo and obtain tickets for physical attendance or livestream at https://www.redpillexpo.org