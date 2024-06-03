Don't Tell Mom #newsong #richmennorthofrichmond

In the same light as Oliver Anthony's song: "Rich Men North Of Richmond," a Teen, Nick Liberty sings about the sad reality happening in most public schools today in America. His song, "Don't Tell Mom," is a shocker! #Reality #newsong #based #cap #teenchallenge #cowboysandsunsets #richmennorthofrichmond #realitycheck #meme #viralsong #viral





Song and Lyrics by Nick Liberty

Sponsored by Public Advocate





Don't Tell Mom lyrics:





Refrain: Don't tell mom they said to him

it's gotta be a little secret

schools they used to be a safe zone

now they're grounds for mutilations





They said they'd make it better

preying on unsuspecting youth

now they regret it later

when kids are lied to





Refrain:

Don't tell mom they said to him

it's gotta be a little secret

schools they used to be a safe zone

now they're grounds for mutilations





fast forward 10 years later

now they can no longer have kids

when they we're given hormones

it took away their chances





Refrain:

Don't tell mom they said to him

it's gotta be a little secret

schools they used to be a safe zone

now they're grounds for mutilations









For the Family,

HON. EUGENE DELGAUDIO

President, Public Advocate of the U.S.





