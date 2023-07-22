Today's War Zone Not Many Seem To See...WHY!!!!?? 7/21/2023 -- CALIFORNIA

I am wondering if there is something in the substance being released above us that makes people lose their observation skills. If you saw a train coming at you I would think most people would notice and get out of the way...right? If a tidal wave was coming at us all I would think people would run or drive away....right? Why is it nobody seems to pay attention to what the hell is above us and we are breathing? This is so frustrating to those of us who are awake to this nightmare. Help us.! Make some noise!!





👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf

👉 ClimateViewer

https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos

👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf

👉 Dane Wigington

https://www.youtube.com/c/DaneWigington/videos





David Yates -- WELSHPOOL WALES

Please help us spread this evidence far and wide...

👉 Link to book, 'Climate Fake'

Climate Fake

https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/climate-fake/paperback/product-5pq85w.html?q=Climate+fake&page=1&pageSize=4&fbclid=IwAR11G22sDsnI6k0c3wUbJaq2yB8ozn6SvkRwVrTHoUiQz98csVwYHErMH7g

👉 Link to book 'Sacrosanct'

Sacrosanct

https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/sacrosanct/paperback/product-5zv7p7.html?q=Sacrosanct+David+Yates&page=1&pageSize=4

👉'UNDER AN IONIZED SKY

https://www.amazon.co.uk/Under-Ionized-Sky-Chemtrails-Lockdown/dp/1627310533





Chad Crawford

https://www.youtube.com/@chadcrawford1502/videos

Mike Decker

https://www.youtube.com/@MikeDeckerSkyMilitia307/videos

Dave Holly UK

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_L4zUJxvLGGhT5yzIJOOsw/videos

David Albert Yates UK

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0IVd0Oe2uBvXWlTBomcg7A/videos

SKYWATCH_SWFL

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/mikelu/videos?page=1

Valerich77

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/valerich77/videos?page=1

Plant Abundance

https://www.youtube.com/@plantabundance/videos

Alaska Sky Watcher

https://www.youtube.com/@alaskaskywatcher/videos





Shared from and subscribe to:

John Graf

https://www.youtube.com/@TheSpitmitt/videos



