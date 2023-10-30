Storylines Stowed Away in Kids Anime and Discerning What’s Appropriate - Daniel Maritz

Much of anime is full of alarming and inappropriate content for kids, but that doesn’t mean it’s all bad. Daniel Maritz is a preacher and speaker who points out that when it comes to anime, you have to practice discernment to differentiate between the good, the bad, and the ugly. Daniel lives in South Africa, and as a former model who spent a lot of time in Asia, he knows a great deal about the storylines and content stowed away in kids’ favorite anime shows. He was convicted to give his life to Christ after the tragic death of his brother - the second brother he had lost in just two decades. Today Daniel is preaching the word and enlightening concerned parents about what to watch out for in children’s anime programs.







Anime is hugely popular among young people not only in Asia, but around the globe





A lot of anime is very dangerous and unsuitable for kids to watch





Children do not have the discernment when watching anime to be able to tell the difference between problematic content and safe content





Harmful ideas are influencing kids today through two platforms: education and entertainment







