Storylines Stowed Away in Kids Anime and Discerning What’s Appropriate - Daniel Maritz
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
395 followers
0
15 views • 10/30/2023

Much of anime is full of alarming and inappropriate content for kids, but that doesn’t mean it’s all bad. Daniel Maritz is a preacher and speaker who points out that when it comes to anime, you have to practice discernment to differentiate between the good, the bad, and the ugly. Daniel lives in South Africa, and as a former model who spent a lot of time in Asia, he knows a great deal about the storylines and content stowed away in kids’ favorite anime shows. He was convicted to give his life to Christ after the tragic death of his brother - the second brother he had lost in just two decades. Today Daniel is preaching the word and enlightening concerned parents about what to watch out for in children’s anime programs.



TAKEAWAYS


Anime is hugely popular among young people not only in Asia, but around the globe


A lot of anime is very dangerous and unsuitable for kids to watch


Children do not have the discernment when watching anime to be able to tell the difference between problematic content and safe content


Harmful ideas are influencing kids today through two platforms: education and entertainment



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

VidAngel (get first month for $1 with code TINA): http://bit.ly/CCMvidangel

Bold Pursuit Book: https://bit.ly/3LDTlJm


🔗 CONNECT WITH DANIEL MARITZ

Website: https://www.dlm-christianlifestyle.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dlmchristianlifestyle

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dlm_christianlifestyle

X: https://twitter.com/DanielLMaritz

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/DLMChristianLifestyle

Telegram: https://t.me/DLM_lifestyle


🔗 CONNECT WITH DLM MEN’S LiFESTYLE

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@DLMMensLifestyle/videos


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Covenant Eyes: https://bit.ly/TheHealingChurchFREEBook

Jase Medical: https://bit.ly/JaseCCM

Capstone Legacy: https://capstonelegacy.org/

LifeVac (get 10% off with code TINA): https://lifevac.net/


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM 

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/



Keywords
christiantechnologyjapanasiaanimecartoonsgamingmodelgamessouth africapreachertina griffincounter culture mom showdaniel maritz
