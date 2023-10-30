Storylines Stowed Away in Kids Anime and Discerning What’s Appropriate - Daniel Maritz

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Much of anime is full of alarming and inappropriate content for kids, but that doesn’t mean it’s all bad. Daniel Maritz is a preacher and speaker who points out that when it comes to anime, you have to practice discernment to differentiate between the good, the bad, and the ugly. Daniel lives in South Africa, and as a former model who spent a lot of time in Asia, he knows a great deal about the storylines and content stowed away in kids’ favorite anime shows. He was convicted to give his life to Christ after the tragic death of his brother - the second brother he had lost in just two decades. Today Daniel is preaching the word and enlightening concerned parents about what to watch out for in children’s anime programs.
TAKEAWAYS
Anime is hugely popular among young people not only in Asia, but around the globe
A lot of anime is very dangerous and unsuitable for kids to watch
Children do not have the discernment when watching anime to be able to tell the difference between problematic content and safe content
Harmful ideas are influencing kids today through two platforms: education and entertainment
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
VidAngel (get first month for $1 with code TINA): http://bit.ly/CCMvidangel
Bold Pursuit Book: https://bit.ly/3LDTlJm
🔗 CONNECT WITH DANIEL MARITZ
Website: https://www.dlm-christianlifestyle.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dlmchristianlifestyle
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dlm_christianlifestyle
X: https://twitter.com/DanielLMaritz
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/DLMChristianLifestyle
Telegram: https://t.me/DLM_lifestyle
🔗 CONNECT WITH DLM MEN’S LiFESTYLE
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@DLMMensLifestyle/videos
📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY
Covenant Eyes: https://bit.ly/TheHealingChurchFREEBook
Jase Medical: https://bit.ly/JaseCCM
Capstone Legacy: https://capstonelegacy.org/
LifeVac (get 10% off with code TINA): https://lifevac.net/
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow
📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021
Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/