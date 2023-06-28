Dr Alphonso Monzo Aleph Tav Body School Student Experience Jesse Smith Practioner

Jesse Smith and I discussed his experience of attending Aleph Tav Body practioner's school at Dr. Alphonso Monzo III office in Medina OH. Jesse helps us understand the importance of minerals and shares his experience of also becoming a Root Cause Protocol practitioner.

