Kent Hovind - The Logic Of The 2nd Amendment | 0:57

For a video I highly recommend sharing around(on mainstream social media; "to be in but not of the world"), watch this





School Buses Are 27x More Dangerous Than School Shootings |

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7MYOLO0Hwrs





Gab

🟣 https://gab.com/sam99l





Discord

🟣 https://discord.gg/XEAVWp9q46





Guilded

🟣 https://www.guilded.gg/i/E6gxvaw2





Subscribe to my Rumble account for even more extreme content lol

🟣 https://rumble.com/user/sam99liljeholm





Please consider passing me a buck a month on Patreon, if you like this type of content

🟣 https://www.patreon.com/sam99liljeholm





Or a one-time tip on PayPal

🟣 https://paypal.me/samuelliljeholm