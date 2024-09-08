© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Gaza Current Situation Family Going to the market & Another family distributes donation from Kuwait
تالا وليان Family
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yUa5NJA3L7w&t
Sept 6 2024
تسوقنا و ياريت ما
عائلة محمد ورنا
@mohamadrana
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3wNq3owHnEU
Aug 30 2024
عيلة نازحة من غزة دخلت عليهم فرحة من الكويت؟!!
A displaced family from Gaza brought joy to them from Kuwait?!!