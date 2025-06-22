© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Amid numerous provocations by NATO countries in the Baltic region, Russia has made a historic decision. In particular, on June 18, 2025, Moscow made amendments to the definition of its maritime borders in the Baltic Sea, thereby invalidating the prior maps that had been in use since 1985. At the same time, it is worth noting that Russian warships have already begun patrolling along the new borders of the Russian Federation, making it clear to NATO countries that their ships should stay away from the new Russian territorial waters. Meanwhile, the NATO countries have not yet commented on the changes in Russia's maritime borders in the Baltic Sea.......................................................................................................................
