© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
✈️💥🇺🇦 Russian glide bomb strike on Ukrainian Armed Forces positions in Novoselovka, Dnepropetrovsk Region.
Adding:
India Calls Out Reuters and Trump’s Bluff — Keeps Buying Russian Oil
Bloomberg confirms New Delhi has not ordered its refineries to stop importing Russian crude, dismissing Western media speculation and Trump’s tariff threats.
“No decision has been made to halt Russian imports. Purchases remain commercial choices for both state and private refiners,” sources said.
India is making it clear: it won’t sacrifice energy security or its strategic ties with Moscow to appease Washington.
Refiners were simply told to prepare contingency plans—not to abandon Russian oil. One insider called it “routine emergency planning,” not a shift in policy.