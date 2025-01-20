The Role of Governments and the Future of Decentralization

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tom Montalk dives deep into the future of governance and the concept of decentralization. He challenges the idea of a one-world government controlled by elite groups, instead envisioning a future where shared culture, technology, and ideals lead to consolidation around a just, enlightened republic. But is this consolidation inevitable, and what does it mean for the future of national governments?
Watch the full interview and join the conversation!
#Decentralization #Governance #FutureOfPolitics #TomMontalk #OneWorldGovernment #FreeHumanity