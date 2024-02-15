Promo Dr Jane Ruby Show Eugenics

PUBLIC HEALTH IS A LICENSE TO KILL AMERICANS - WHILE MAKING THEM PAY FOR IT





The U.S. government is running a eugenics program, has been running a depopulation operation for decades and it’s using public health as it’s weapon





♥️THE DR. JANE RUBY SHOW ♥️





https://rumble.com/v4d0ry9-u.s.-eugenics-through-public-health.html