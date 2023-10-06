Lil Ozzie Battler confronts Mayor of Perth over VAXX deaths and injuries 💉☠️

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Oct. 2023: Basil Zempilas, Lord Mayor of Perth, confronted over Covid-19 vaccine injuries and deaths. 💉☠️
The world is slowly waking up to these vaccine sudden deaths. Please keep sharing my research with everyone you know. These people need to hang in the streets for what they have done.
Credit: Max Freedom (https://twitter.com/MaxFreedomMedia)/Covid BC