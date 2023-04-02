BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Noah's Ark was a UFO Mothership - Brian Ruhe
Brian Ruhe
Brian Ruhe
125 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
66 views • 04/02/2023

I start off describing 200 mile diameter mothership UFOs which could have acted as Noah's Ark and brought life to planet earth.


4:30 I talk about a mental collective and University Galacticus and the collective will of the humans and the federation of planets. Developing humanity.


13:00 Media lies about UFOs are acceptable to prevent hysteria.


Join us at https://www.meetup.com/preparing-for-alien-contact


Please phone into Brian Ruhe's live radio show any Tuesday from 6-8 pm EST at Studio B on Studio B at https://revolution.radio/


All video playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/ or click on "The Brian Ruhe Show" above and scroll down.

Donate: http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/

Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe

Volunteer your time. Be part of a group. https://www.brianruhe.ca/volunteer/


My website: http://www.brianruhe.ca

https://www.facebook.com/brian.ruhe.353

https://twitter.com/BrianRuhe

https://www.brianruhe.ca/ongoing-blog/


https://tv.gab.com/channel/Brian_Ruhe

Flickr: https://www.flickr.com/photos/194226686@N07

My priorities: http://www.brianruhe.ca/welcome

MP3 audios at: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brianruhe


Sensitive videos on: https://odysee.com/@BrianRuhe:b

My three books are available at Amazon.

https://www.amazon.com/s?k=brian+ruhe&crid=1ZU2U0DOIY0QG&sprefix=%2Caps%2C101&ref=nb_sb_ss_recent_1_0_recent


You have Brian Ruhe's permission and request to copy any of his videos anywhere.


Keywords
bibleufobrian ruhenoahs arkmothership
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy