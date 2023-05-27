BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
FOJC Radio
FOJC Radio
1312 followers
136 views • 05/27/2023

584 FOJC Radio SPECIAL - Battling the Hosts of Hell - David Carrico & Traci Vinet 5-26-2023

A special presentation with brother David Carrico & Traci Vinet on spiritual warfare, Battling the Hosts of Hell from the Enduring Sound Doctrine series on HeWalksWithUs Everywhere. To subscribe to sister Traci, please visit    / @ucqncxstvgl5joc_...   or rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HeWalksWithUsEve... The correct contact information is contained in the description below. Some videos from our past may have incorrect meeting times, places, and contact information. FOJC Radio - David Carrico & Donna Carrico - Followers of Jesus Christ Radio " Preaching the Gospel of the Kingdom & Teaching the Doctrine of Jesus Christ To the Whole World " Web Site: http://www.fojcradio.com or http://www.ritualabusefree.org " Where the Truth in God's Word Is Found " RADIO PAGE - https://www.fojcradio.com/fojc-radio/ Listen 24/7 to our Auto DJ with Teachings, Music, and other Audios Fridays 6 PM Central Time - We Are on Air LIVE ** for Remnant Gathering Please Join the Chat Room with other Listeners from all over the world where Scriptures & Comments are posted. • YOU TUBE Channel - UNDERGROUND CHURCH FOJC / @undergroundchurc... • RUMBLE CHANNEL - https://rumble.com/c/c-704825 • BRIGHTEON CHANNEL - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ov... • PODCASTS FOJC Radio Remnant Gatherings and other programs - https://www.fojcradio.com/podcasts/ • THE DOCTRINE OF CHRIST SERIES are with Jimmy Cooper at Jimivision on You tube. / @jimivision • PODCASTS FOR THE DOCTRINE OF CHRIST SERIES AUDIOS - https://the-doctrine-of-christ.simple... • FOJC VAULT VIDEOS on Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fo... To RECEIVE NOTICES for Friday night Remnant Gathering messages or other programs we are on, send an email to: [email protected] with : “Sign Up” in the Subject line. “NEW” REMNANT GATHERING LOCATIONS - https://www.fojcradio.com/home/new-re... CONTACT INFORMATION: David and Donna Carrico Followers of Jesus Christ P. O. BOX 671 Tell City, IN 47586 Phone -812-836-2288 Email - [email protected]

Keywords
goddesssatanprophecyrapturechild abusenystvsexdevilkaballahfallen angelsfreemasonryangelsmysticismnephilimincestlucifereternaltranslationsmark of beastdavid carricofojc radiodonna carricoparousiabeastiality
