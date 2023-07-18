Knowing God and Knowing About God

When you know about God you are in the position where you are religious and are or will be taught persecution or tribulation is COMING. That is another gospel.





-My email contact is [email protected]

-If you would like to join a mailing list for video calls with me https://www.bitchute.com/video/Vtve4GwEe9ow/

-If you would like to keep in regular contact with me https://www.bitchute.com/video/RGpMUiVRF3mt/

-My Zoom: https://us05web.zoom.us/j/7906225444?pwd=U2wybzhRVzdEM2J4SGJRTGtEaFJvUT09

-My Skype: https://join.skype.com/invite/drChjoYDkPDh

-My facebook messenger: https://www.facebook.com/JudyDaniel137777/

-My contact Number for WhatsApp, Viber or Telegram is 1 784 4921844