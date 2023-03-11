Prior to this message, Pastor John has used Matthew chapter 24 as the text to bring out the signs of the end times and had previously covered deception, wars and rumors of wars, famines, earthquakes and pestilence. In this message he deals with the sign of offense which plagues the Christian churches today. When Jesus was arrested, all of his disciples forsook Him.

It was not until after the resurrection and the baptism of the Holy Spirit that the dejected and fearful disciples became bold. If the men who had walked with Jesus for more than three and a half years could be defeated, shouldn’t you be alert and examine your walk with Jesus as well? Is the Holy Spirit working through you? Whether you have been offended or not, this is the perfect message to help heal or inoculate you from the sign (sin) of offense.



This sermon ended up being much more than what was written on the outline as Pastor John told how mass media is brain washing and using mind control to shape the thinking and behavior of the masses.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2009/RLJ-1193.pdf

Signs of the End Times

Part 3: Many Shall Be Offended

RLJ-1193 -- JULY 5, 2009

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

