BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Signs of the End Times Part 3: Many Shall Be Offended
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
114 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
55 views • 03/11/2023

Prior to this message, Pastor John has used Matthew chapter 24 as the text to bring out the signs of the end times and had previously covered deception, wars and rumors of wars, famines, earthquakes and pestilence. In this message he deals with the sign of offense which plagues the Christian churches today. When Jesus was arrested, all of his disciples forsook Him.

It was not until after the resurrection and the baptism of the Holy Spirit that the dejected and fearful disciples became bold. If the men who had walked with Jesus for more than three and a half years could be defeated, shouldn’t you be alert and examine your walk with Jesus as well? Is the Holy Spirit working through you? Whether you have been offended or not, this is the perfect message to help heal or inoculate you from the sign (sin) of offense.

This sermon ended up being much more than what was written on the outline as Pastor John told how mass media is brain washing and using mind control to shape the thinking and behavior of the masses.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2009/RLJ-1193.pdf

Signs of the End Times
Part 3: Many Shall Be Offended

RLJ-1193 -- JULY 5, 2009

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://eaec.org/webcast.htm

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://eaec.org/donation.htm


Keywords
deceptionearthquakesfaminespestilencesrumors
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy