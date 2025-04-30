Report by Russian Defence Ministry on progress of special military operation as of 30 April 2025

🪖 The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

💥 The Sever Group of Forces engaged clusters of manpower and hardware of four mechanised brigades, an infantry brigade, two air assault brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and two territorial defence brigades close to Miropolskoye, Prokhody, Mogritsa, Yunakovka, Sadki, and Ryasnoye (Sumy region).

▪️ The AFU losses amounted to up to 155 troops, three armoured fighting vehicles, nine motor vehicles, a Croatian-made RAK-SA-12 multiple launch rocket launcher, and seven artillery guns including a U.S.-made 105-mm M119 gun. One electronic warfare station and one ammunition depot were neutralised.

🚩 As a result of intensive offensive actions, elements of the Zapad Group of Forces liberated Novoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 Russian units engaged two mechanised brigades, a tank brigade, an assault brigade of the AFU, and two territorial defence brigades hit near Dvurechnaya, Kupyansk, Kupyansk-Uzlovoy, Osinovo, Nechvolodovka, Kamenka (Kharkov region), and Kirovsk (Donetsk People's Republic).

▪️ The enemy lost more than 220 troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, ten motor vehicles, and five Western-made field artillery guns. One ammunition depot was wiped out.

📍 The Yug Group of Forces' units improved the tactical situation. The Russian Armed Forces inflicted fire damage on manpower and hardware of three mechanised brigades, a motorised rifle brigade, an airmobile brigade, and two assault brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Zvanovka, Dronovka, Seversk, Podolskoye, Verolyubovka, and Konstantinovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▪️ The AFU losses amounted to up to 270 troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, four motor vehicles, and three field artillery guns. Three enemy ammunition depots were destroyed.

📍 Units of the Tsentr Group of Forces improved the tactical situation. Russian units damaged a heavy mechanised brigade, a mechanised brigade, an infantry brigade, a special forces brigade, and a national guard brigade near Novaya Poltavka, Novoekonomicheskoye, Krasnoarmeysk, Ulyanovka, Yablonovka, Vladimirovka, and Oktyabrskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

▪️ The AFU losses amounted to up to 525 troops, five armoured fighting vehicles, ten motor vehicles, and seven artillery guns.

📍 The Vostok Group of Forces continued the offensive in the depths of the enemy's defence. The Russian Armed Forces inflicted fire damage on manpower and hardware of three mechanised brigades, an assault brigade, and an airmobile brigade of the AFU, and a territorial defence brigade close to Poddubnoye, Zelenoye Pole, Bogatyr, Komar, Otradnoye, and Volnoye Pole (Donetsk People's Republic).

▪️ The enemy lost up to 175 troops, 17 motor vehicles, and two field artillery guns.

💥 The Dnepr Group of Forces engaged units of a mountain assault brigade of the AFU and two territorial defence brigades near Pavlovka (Zaporozhye region), Tokarevka, and Sadovoye (Kherson region).

▪️ The AFU lost up to 85 troops, a tank, five motor vehicles, and a field artillery gun. One ammunition depot was wiped out.

✈️ Operational-Tactical Aviation, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, and Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have engaged Ukrainian defence industry enterprises, ammunition depots as well as temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed groups and foreign mercenaries in 156 areas.

🎯 Air defence systems destroyed four JDAM guided bombs, a U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectile as well as 125 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles.

📊 In total, since the beginning of the special military operation the enemy lost:

▫️ 662 aircraft,

▫️ 283 helicopters,

▫️ 54,493 unmanned aerial vehicles,

▫️ 605 anti-aircraft missile systems,

▫️ 23,094 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles,

▫️ 1,554 MLRS combat vehicles,

▫️ 24,263 field artillery guns and mortars,

▫️ 34,773 units of support military vehicles.

🔹 Russian Defence Ministry